BUSINESS

Average gas price drops for 23rd consecutive day in LA County

EMBED </>More Videos

Good news for those thinking of hitting the road this Thanksgiving - the average price of gas in Los Angeles County has dropped for the 23rd consecutive day.

Good news for those thinking of hitting the road this Thanksgiving - the average price of gas in Los Angeles County has dropped for the 23rd consecutive day.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gas in L.A. County dropped 17 cents over the past 23 days to $3.70 - that's the lowest it's been since Sept. 25, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. This is thanks to crude inventories building up.

The average price is 7.3 cents less than one week ago and 17.5 cents lower than one month ago, but 41.4 cents more than one year ago. It has risen 55.7 cents since the start of the year.

The Orange County average price dropped for the 22nd consecutive day Friday, decreasing 1.5 cents to $3.652, its lowest amount since Sept. 24. It has decreased 17.1 cents over the past 22 days, including 1.1 cents on Wednesday.

The O.C. average price is 7.2 cents less than one week ago and 17.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 39.8 cents more than one year ago. It has risen 53.6 cents since the start of the year.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessgas pricesmoneytravelthanksgivingLos Angeles CountyOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Amtrak to lay off 550 employees in Riverside
Need a haircut? New Playa Vista barber shop The Bord Room opens its doors
Anthropologie opens in Century City, bringing home furnishings, women's clothing and more
Jury tells Aetna to pay $25 million to late cancer patient's family
More Business
Top Stories
Memorial held for Costa Mesa fire captain struck by DUI suspect
OC chase: Suspect in custody after PIT maneuver, crash
Jennie-O recalling ground turkey in deadly salmonella outbreak
Hill Fire likely caused by 'human activity,' Cal Fire says
Judge orders White House to return press pass to CNN's Acosta
Woolsey Fire containment rises to 69 percent
Chris Watts' mistress: 'He lied about everything'
Chargers' Joey Bosa getting closer to returning to action
Show More
LA Zoo Lights: Los Angeles Zoo kicks off annual holiday tradition
NC man's runny nose turns out to be leaking brain fluid
Small brush fire erupts in Hollywood Hills
Gardena officer dies following motorcycle collision
UCLA bear statue vandalized in USC colors ahead of rivalry game
More News