Good news for those thinking of hitting the road this Thanksgiving - the average price of gas in Los Angeles County has dropped for the 23rd consecutive day.The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gas in L.A. County dropped 17 cents over the past 23 days to $3.70 - that's the lowest it's been since Sept. 25, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. This is thanks to crude inventories building up.The average price is 7.3 cents less than one week ago and 17.5 cents lower than one month ago, but 41.4 cents more than one year ago. It has risen 55.7 cents since the start of the year.The Orange County average price dropped for the 22nd consecutive day Friday, decreasing 1.5 cents to $3.652, its lowest amount since Sept. 24. It has decreased 17.1 cents over the past 22 days, including 1.1 cents on Wednesday.The O.C. average price is 7.2 cents less than one week ago and 17.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 39.8 cents more than one year ago. It has risen 53.6 cents since the start of the year.