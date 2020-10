There might be a light at the end of the tunnel for some Los Angeles restaurants struggling to stay afloat.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County is considering allowing restaurants, breweries and wineries in unincorporated areas of the county to add a "COVID-19 recovery fee" to bills for dine-in customers.Supervisor Hilda Solis suggested that the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs work with county counsel and labor and business representatives to see whether such a charge is feasible and report back to the Board of Supervisors on Nov. 24.The fee would not apply to take-out or delivery orders and would be clearly disclosed as a surcharge.