Coronavirus: Garcetti issues 'emergency order' allowing home delivery of alcoholic beverages from LA bars, restaurants

American Idol judge and music legend Lionel Richie is proposing a remake of the 1985 hit "We Are the World" for COVID-19 relief efforts. The original song featured superstars like the late Kenny Rogers, Michael Jackson, Cyndi Lauper and Diana Ross.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With restaurant dining rooms and bars shut down throughout Los Angeles during the coronavirus crisis, Mayor Eric Garcetti on Monday announced an "emergency order" for Angelenos who might like a drink from their local watering hole.Speaking at a news conference at City Hall, Garcetti said the order will allow home delivery of alcoholic beverages from L.A. establishments that serve food."We want folks to stay home," the mayor said, explaining the rationale for the move. "We need folks to stay home."Noting that restaurants depend on the sales that have plummeted during the pandemic, Garcetti described the newly allowed deliveries as "not only nice for the people of L.A. but good for those businesses, to keep them alive, so that when this crisis is over your favorite neighborhood watering hole and restaurant will -- we hope -- be there."