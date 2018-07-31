LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A woman told law enforcement she was sexually abused by CBS chief executive Les Moonves in the 1980s, but Los Angeles prosecutors declined the case because the statute of limitations expired.
According to charge evaluation paperwork from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office dated Feb. 23, 2018, the alleged victim met Moonves through the television industry.
"Victim has reported multiple incidents of assault by suspect...Victim disclosed the second two incidents to a friend approximately a year before making a report to law enforcement. The applicable statutes of limitation have expired as to all three incidents," the paperwork stated.
The document stated that one alleged incident took place on July 1, 1986, and two alleged incidents occurred on Jan. 1, 1988.
Last week, a New Yorker article quoted six women accusing Moonves of sexually harassing them.
Following a board meeting on Monday, CBS decided that Moonves would stay at the company during an independent investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations against him.