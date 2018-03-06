BUSINESS

Long Beach hospital, which sits on active quake fault line, to close

EMBED </>More Videos

A Long Beach hospital is set to shut down later this year, because the nearly century-old building sits on an active earthquake fault line. (KABC)

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A Long Beach hospital is set to shut down later this year, because the nearly century-old building sits on an active earthquake fault line.

The Community Medical Center Long Beach, located on Termino Avenue near Pacific Coast Highway, will shut down in the next few months.

The hospital's owner, MemorialCare Health System, made the announcement on Monday, saying that a seismic study had found an active fault under the campus, and it would not be able to meet seismic compliance requirements as of June 30, 2019, when the hospital would have to stop operating.

The news of the active fault led to "increasing departure of staff seeking longer-term opportunities," according to the hospital, prompting officials to submit a 120-day lease termination notice to the city, which owns the land.

John Bishop, CEO of Community Hospital Long Beach, said the decision to close was not an easy one.

"We exhaustively explored all options to continue operations at Community Medical Center as an acute care hospital. This proved not possible since large portions of the facility would have to be demolished, resulting in a small, 94-year-old hospital with no more than 20 acute care beds, which would not allow for viable acute care operations," Bishop said.

The 200-bed hospital was founded in 1924.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessearthquakehospitalsafetyLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Historic Phoenix Bakery to celebrate 80 years in Chinatown
CA appeals court rules Target in Hollywood can be completed
Kroger Co., parent company of Ralph's, to phase out plastic bags
From pizza pies to ice cream: Your guide to Burbank's newest businesses
More Business
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News