Business

Lowe's opens its first outlet store selling items with minor cosmetic damage in Monrovia

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Lowe's first-ever outlet store with appliances up to 70% off opened Tuesday in Monrovia - with a small, or even unnoticeable, catch.

The retail chain, known for kitchen appliances and other home improvement items, is at 725 W. Huntington Drive - the former location of Orchard Supply Hardware.

Everything in the store is brand new, just slightly imperfect with a dent or scratch. However, customers can purchase the items with a warranty.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmonrovialos angeles countybusinesshome improvement
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Little Mountain fire 80 percent contained
Gov. Gavin Newsom wants investigation of high gas prices
Evacuation orders lifted in Palisades fire
EXCLUSIVE: Illegal marijuana grow destroys CA couple's rental home
Murder of Kawhi Leonard's father remains a mystery
CA independents can vote in Democrats' 2020 primary, but not Republicans'
Oscar De La Hoya accused of sexual assault, denies allegations
Show More
Menifee high school teacher attacked by 3 students
President Trump likens impeachment inquiry to 'a lynching'
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall
Trump supporter arrested in bear spray attack in Santa Monica
Macy's to stop selling real fur by end of fiscal year 2020
More TOP STORIES News