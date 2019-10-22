Lowe's opens its first outlet store selling items with minor cosmetic damage in Monrovia

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Lowe's first-ever outlet store with appliances up to 70% off opened Tuesday in Monrovia - with a small, or even unnoticeable, catch.The retail chain, known for kitchen appliances and other home improvement items, is at 725 W. Huntington Drive - the former location of Orchard Supply Hardware.Everything in the store is brand new, just slightly imperfect with a dent or scratch. However, customers can purchase the items with a warranty.