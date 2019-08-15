'Maisel Day' brings 1950s-inspired prices to SoCal restaurants, hotels, gas stations and more

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Dozens of business across the Southland are offering vintage prices from the 1950s in celebration of "Maisel Day."Iconic establishments are offering marvelous deals on goods and services to celebrate "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." The markdowns are part of Amazon's Emmy promotion for the hit show, which is up for 20 nominations. Voting started Thursday.In honor of the show's 1959 setting, the prices at Mel's Diner will reflect its mid-century interior - which includes authentic vintage seating, table jukeboxes and decades-old photographs. A Melburger with fries will run 50 cents, while milkshakes and a slice of pie will cost 30 cents.A man at Mel's said he plans to take advantage of as many deals as possible."It's amazing. I'm getting ready to go over to the Roosevelt Hotel to book a room for $40, I mean it's unbelievable," Justin Frerichs said.Here's are some of the other deals hitting the Los Angeles area on Aug. 15:Hot dog - 59 centsChocolate, vanilla or strawberry milkshakes - 30 centsPink vanilla and pink chocolate cupcakes - 25 cents (limited to two cupcakes per person)Scoop of ice cream - 25 centsCorned Beef, pastrami or turkey sandwich - 99 centsRose coffee - 50 centsGallon of gasoline (up to 20 gallons): 30 centsOne-night stay - $40Admission - $1Manicure - $2Mrs. Maisel-inspired look - $2Full-face makeover - $2.50Haircut - $3Shoe shine - 75 cents