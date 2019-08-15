Business

'Maisel Day' brings 1950s-inspired prices to SoCal restaurants, hotels, gas stations and more

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Dozens of business across the Southland are offering vintage prices from the 1950s in celebration of "Maisel Day."

Iconic establishments are offering marvelous deals on goods and services to celebrate "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." The markdowns are part of Amazon's Emmy promotion for the hit show, which is up for 20 nominations. Voting started Thursday.

In honor of the show's 1959 setting, the prices at Mel's Diner will reflect its mid-century interior - which includes authentic vintage seating, table jukeboxes and decades-old photographs. A Melburger with fries will run 50 cents, while milkshakes and a slice of pie will cost 30 cents.

A man at Mel's said he plans to take advantage of as many deals as possible.

"It's amazing. I'm getting ready to go over to the Roosevelt Hotel to book a room for $40, I mean it's unbelievable," Justin Frerichs said.

Here's are some of the other deals hitting the Los Angeles area on Aug. 15:

Pink's Hot Dogs
Hot dog - 59 cents

Cafe 50's
Chocolate, vanilla or strawberry milkshakes - 30 cents

Susie Cakes
Pink vanilla and pink chocolate cupcakes - 25 cents (limited to two cupcakes per person)

McConnell's Fine Ice Creams

Scoop of ice cream - 25 cents

Art's Delicatessen
Corned Beef, pastrami or turkey sandwich - 99 cents

Philz Coffee
Rose coffee - 50 cents

Chevron Santa Monica, 1819 Cloverfield Blvd.
Gallon of gasoline (up to 20 gallons): 30 cents

Hollywood Roosevelt and the Sportsmen's Lodge Hotels
One-night stay - $40

Hollywood Improv
Admission - $1

Bellacures
Manicure - $2

Drybar
Mrs. Maisel-inspired look - $2

Blushington
Full-face makeover - $2.50

Gornik & Drucker
Haircut - $3

The Grove Shine
Shoe shine - 75 cents
