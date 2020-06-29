Coronavirus

Mexico City reopening shops, restaurants, hotels despite COVID-19 surge

The streets of Mexico City looked empty over the weekend, but that could change beginning Monday.
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO (KABC) -- The streets of Mexico City looked empty over the weekend, but that could change beginning Monday.

Mexico City is allowing more businesses to reopen despite rising COVID-19 infection and death rates.

The city will reopen shops, street markets and athletic complexes but with limited capacity and hours.

Hotels and restaurants will open at about 30% seating capacity.

Bars, gyms schools and other businesses will remain closed.
