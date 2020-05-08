Monrovia small business struggling during coronavirus pandemic takes first step of reopening

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6162136" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Amid the coronavirus economic downtown, many Southern California small companies are offering steep discounts and turning to social media marketing to try to stay in business.

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- As California begins to ease restrictions, a small business in Monrovia struggling during the coronavirus pandemic will open its doors for curbside pickup Friday.House of Windsor has been operating in Monrovia for 27 years, selling products such as jewelry and handbags, but business has been hit hard since restrictions went into place.Owner Daphne Maddison says they just recently received a coveted Paycheck Protection Program loan, which she says will help her bring staff back to work as soon as Saturday."It was like a godsend," she said about receiving the loan.Clothing retailers, sporting goods stores, florists and book sellers are preparing to partially reopen across the state for the first time in nearly two months. They will be limited to curbside pickup and other safety restrictions.The easing of restrictions comes ahead of Mother's Day weekend, the busiest time of the year for many businesses.Health and elected officials announced earlier this week that certain types of businesses and public spaces in Los Angeles County that were temporarily closed amid the pandemic will be allowed to reopen with safety precautions on Friday.The county's announcement came a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom said it was appropriate for some businesses and outdoor areas to begin opening up again on Friday.