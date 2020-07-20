NorCal restaurant refuses to serve customers wearing masks, could face license suspension

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- A restaurant in Northern California is facing complaints after customers say staff has refused to serve anyone wearing a mask.The Apple Bistro in Placerville, located about 40 miles northeast of Sacramento, has been turning people away if they are wearing a mask, according to multiple reviews posted on Yelp and social media.The restaurant has a sign posted out front stating its position clearly: "No social conditioning. No oxygen deprivation mask. No latex dirty germ spreader.""I was just asked to leave this café, when I went in to grab an apple pie," one woman wrote on social media. "Why? Because I was wearing a mask. We stop almost every time we come up to the cabin. We will never stop there again."Some customers say it doesn't bother them."I have no problem," one woman said. "I'm glad to see them still doing business. They are social distancing.""When I ate there a week ago, there were people there with masks on," she added. "But how do you eat with a mask on?"El Dorado County officials have taken notice. They say restaurants like this one will soon start getting visits. There will be a one-time warning, but after that they face the possible suspension of licenses to serve food.