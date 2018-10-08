BUSINESS

Porto's launching home delivery service

A file photo of popular Cuban restaurant chain Porto's Bakery, opening in Buena Park on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (Porto's)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Porto's is coming to you.

The popular Southern California bakery chain is opening a home delivery service, so you'll be able to bake their famous meat pies, cheese pastries and other treats in your own oven.

The Bake at Home service is launching Tuesday. For now the service is offering cheese rolls, guava and cheese pastries, guava strudel, dulce de leche besito cookies and meat pies. The items are shipped frozen and can be baked in about 30 minutes.

Attention Porto's lovers! The famous bakery franchise is breaking ground on a new location in West Covina on Monday.



Porto's was founded by Cuban immigrant Rosa Porto - first as a bakery out of her home that by the 1970s became a storefront in Echo Park. The company is now run by her children and grandchildren and the locations have moved and expanded to four current sites - Glendale, Burbank, Downey and Buena Park - while a fifth in West Covina is expected to open soon.
