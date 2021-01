EMBED >More News Videos In his first official acts as president, Joe Biden is signing executives orders on a broad range of issues.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The real estate investment trust that operates the Queen Mary in Long Beach has filed for bankruptcy protection.The Queen Mary has been closed since last May because of the pandemic.The city of Long Beach, which owns the ship, says it will try to determine what Eagle Hospitality's immediate plans are for the Queen Mary.