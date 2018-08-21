BUSINESS

Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently

An Orchard Supply store appears in the Bay Area on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By ABC7News.com staff
SAN JOSE, Calif. --
San Jose-based Orchard Supply Hardware plans to close all its locations by the end of the year, Bay Area media outlets are reporting.

The hardware chain has just under 100 locations in California, Oregon and Florida.

The company was founded as a San Jose hardware store in 1931. After a chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization the company was sold in 2013 to the Lowe's home improvement store chain for $205 million.

The Mercury News is reporting a spokesperson for Lowe's confirmed that Orchard Supply Hardware will cease to exist by the end of the year and more information will be released on Wednesday, when a corporate earnings call is scheduled. Store liquidations are expected to start this week.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessstore closingshoppinghome improvementhome repairshomemoneybankruptcyemploymentjobsNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Pechanga Resort and Casino hiring veterans, service dogs as security officers
New custom sandal store Amanu now open in West Hollywood
Marijuana tax revenue below expectations in CA
L.A.’s Biggest Walk Score Winners — And Losers
More Business
Top Stories
Firefighters respond to inferno at commercial structure in DTLA
Hawaii residents brace themselves as hurricane strengthens
Video shows tense standoff before former UCLA player takes his life
Residents recount Inglewood shootout that left boy wounded
Woman at center of Century City coffee throwing incident speaks out
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
LA to pay $1.9M to family of homeless man shot by police on Skid Row
LAPD investigating possible road-rage shooting of Lyft driver
Show More
Suspect injured in OIS near Pasadena's Old Town
3 men face over 1K charges each for sexually abusing farm animals
Parents fight proposed flight plans at Hollywood Burbank Airport
DA reviewing Boyle Heights fatal involving sheriff's SUV
Rep. Duncan Hunter and wife indicted on campaign finance charges
More News