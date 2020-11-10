Riverside County offering $10,000 grants to help businesses hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic

Eligible businesses that receive the $10,000 grants can use those funds to pay for things such as payroll, rent and personal protective equipment. The grants are being awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.
Certain businesses, such as public entities, casinos and cannabis or adult entertainment-related establishments are not eligible for the grants.
The deadline to apply for a grant is Friday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m.
If you have a business in Indio, you may qualify for this round of grant funding from @RivCoNow Apply now: https://t.co/X5SWIiCLeq pic.twitter.com/jqS5RudW0u— City of Indio (@CityofIndio) November 8, 2020