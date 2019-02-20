The new Soboba Casino Resort is open for business in San Jacinto. Only about a mile away from its previous location, the new 209-acre resort boasts a 15,000 square foot events center and a 200 room hotel."We are offering a unique experience. We have a golf course associated with the resort. So we have the whole resort atmosphere," Isaiah Vivanco, Vice Chairman for the Soboba Band of Luiseno Indians said.The Soboba Resort Casino has already made a large impact on the local economy: it doubled its workforce to 1,500 employees. Assistant GM Jason Cozart hopes the resort will help the entire community."This facility has been 25 to 30 years in the making. You know, this is a major step for the Soboba Band of Luiseno Indians," said Cozart. "And one that not only will benefit the tribe, but will benefit the community, our employees, and the region as a whole."Vivanco anticipates that the casino will give an extra boost to the area."We're hoping this becomes the economic engine for the valley," Vivanco said. "There's not a whole lot other than our venture. There's a lot of recreation out here. We hope to capitalize on all of that."