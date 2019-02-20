BUSINESS

Soboba Casino Resort opens in San Jacinto, aims to boost local economy

EMBED </>More Videos

The new location of the Soboba Casino Resort in San Jacinto is open for business.

By
SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KABC) --
The new Soboba Casino Resort is open for business in San Jacinto. Only about a mile away from its previous location, the new 209-acre resort boasts a 15,000 square foot events center and a 200 room hotel.

"We are offering a unique experience. We have a golf course associated with the resort. So we have the whole resort atmosphere," Isaiah Vivanco, Vice Chairman for the Soboba Band of Luiseno Indians said.

The Soboba Resort Casino has already made a large impact on the local economy: it doubled its workforce to 1,500 employees. Assistant GM Jason Cozart hopes the resort will help the entire community.

"This facility has been 25 to 30 years in the making. You know, this is a major step for the Soboba Band of Luiseno Indians," said Cozart. "And one that not only will benefit the tribe, but will benefit the community, our employees, and the region as a whole."

Vivanco anticipates that the casino will give an extra boost to the area.

"We're hoping this becomes the economic engine for the valley," Vivanco said. "There's not a whole lot other than our venture. There's a lot of recreation out here. We hope to capitalize on all of that."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesscasinogamblingnative americanSan Jacinto
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
In bloom: Anaheim's top 5 florists, ranked
Payless to close all 2,100 stores, have liquidation sales
Target toddler unicorn boots recalled due to possible choking hazard
Latina's eco-conscious clothing line
More Business
Top Stories
Suspect ID'd in 1973 murder of 11-year-old Newport Beach girl
Worker killed when tire explodes at John Wayne Airport workshop
Grandmother killed in La Mirada hit-and-run
Spike Lee's 'BlacKkKlansman' in Oscar spotlight
Diane Warren earns 10th Oscar songwriting nomination
Jussie Smollett a suspect in criminal investigation for filing false police report, police say
Westminster PD chief placed on leave
UC Santa Cruz student allegedly designed app to sell drugs
Show More
SoCal storm to bring snow to lower elevations Wednesday
Bicyclist dead after being struck by 2 vehicles in Koreatown
School bus driver revived with Narcan after crashing in NJ
WATCH: Scientist has close encounter with killer whale
Perfect timing: Seagull swoops in to snag french fries
More News