SoCal restaurant owners defy orders to close despite regional stay-at-home order

As California hospitals struggle amid a surge in coronavirus cases, state officials imposed a new stay home order on more than 33 million people.

BEAUMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- Southern California restaurants are forced again to put a halt to in-person dining, but several are defying the region's state orders, with owners saying they'll go out of business if they follow the new rules.Diego Rose, owner of Marla's Cocina and Catina in Beaumont, says his restaurant will be open despite a regional stay-at-home order that limits restaurants to only takeout and delivery."It's going to be business as usual for us, we've always been afforded the luxury to have the space to socially distance people," Rose says.Rose says they try to sit most people in a part of the restaurant with roll-up doors, that he calls an outdoor patio.He says if other businesses can stay open indoors, why should restaurants be told they can't open outdoors?"A lot of our mom and pop shops have spent thousands and thousands of dollars to move their inside to outside, and have three walls and a tent, have people outside, and as you can tell in this wind, they've lost it all," Rose says. "They're losing around every turn, and it's trying to be justified with some kind of science, and yet, I don't see any of that science."Throughout Riverside County, Eyewitness News saw several restaurants still open for business Monday.One restaurant in Corona is even serving people indoors.While some of the larger chains and corporations are following the orders, many of the mom and pop shops say going to takeout only would put them out of business."It's a day by day thing, but we're staying open," says David Foldes, owner of Cronies Sports Grill in Agoura Hills. "We've gone past the point of no return.""We are outdoors, and it is safe outdoors, according to all science, and until it's proven different, we're staying open," Foldes says.He's already gotten thousands of dollars in fines from L.A. County, but there's a rally of support planned at his location Monday evening. L.A. County sheriff's deputies during the evening were seen driving by the establishment as it served patrons indoors and outdoors.Capt. Sal Becerra, who oversees the Los Hills Sheriff's Station said on Facebook he would not for businesses to close and asks people wear a mask."Please know that I will not force any business to shut their doors. Nor will I enforce a Health Order that curtails a business," he wrote. "Every business is essential right now. Every job is important."