Coronavirus

Taco stand temporarily closes two SoCal locations after conflicts with customers over mask policy

Hugo's Tacos says that its restaurants in Atwater Village and Studio City would "take a break and recharge" after "constant conflicts" with guests who refused to wear masks.
By
ATWATER VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As several videos have recently surfaced showing irate customers refusing to wear face coverings in public spaces throughout Southern California, one business is temporarily closing both of its locations to keep its employees safe.

In a Facebook post Sunday, Hugo's Tacos announced that its restaurants in Atwater Village and Studio City would "take a break and recharge" after "constant conflicts" concerning guests who refused to wear a mask when ordering food from the taco stands.

"Staff have been harassed, called names, and had objects and liquids thrown at them," the post said. "A mask isn't symbolic of anything other than our desire to keep our staff healthy."

Similar situations have been captured in now-viral videos, the most recent involving a woman who went on a tirade after being asked to wear a face covering at a Trader Joe's in North Hollywood.

EMBED More News Videos

A woman went on a tirade after being asked to wear a face covering in a Trader Joe's store in North Hollywood.



The incidents come more than a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide mandate requiring all Californians to wear a mask in public, something that's received push back from some politicizing the governor's order.

A recently published study from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics found that if 95% of Americans wore face coverings in public, nearly 33,060 coronavirus-related deaths could be prevented by Oct. 1.

EMBED More News Videos

State health officials issued a statewide order that requires Californians to wear a face covering in high-risk settings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessatwater villagestudio citylos angeleslos angeles countyface maskcoronaviruscustomerrestaurantcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Gov. Gavin Newsom orders bars to close in LA County
Woman gets upset after asked to wear face mask at Trader Joe's
Pregnant woman survives COVID-19 after receiving plasma
COVID-19 in OC: 540 new cases reported as increases continue
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Gavin Newsom orders bars to close in LA County
Woman gets upset after asked to wear face mask at Trader Joe's in NoHo
OC Democrats call for John Wayne's name to be removed from airport
Man refuses to wear face covering at Runyon Canyon
Remains found in near area where soldier's remains were recovered
27 protesters released from jail after Beverly Hills protest
Man fatally shot at protest over the killing of Breonna Taylor
Show More
Riverside police seeking suspects in vandalism of Mt. Rubidoux cross
2 killed, 4 injured after shooting at Walmart distribution center near Redding
Dodgers outfielder arrested after found sleeping behind Florida airport
Newsom asks 1 SoCal county to shut back down
L'Oreal to remove words like 'whitening' from its skin products
More TOP STORIES News