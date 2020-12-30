Business

Vitello's restaurant in Studio City asks for donations to survive COVID-19 pandemic

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The owner of a beloved Studio City Italian eatery is asking for donations from the community as the restaurant faces the possibility of closing forever.

Brad Roen, the owner of Vitello's, is begging for help after the announcement that Southern California's regional stay-at-home order is extended indefinitely.

The order means no indoor or outdoor dining at restaurants, leaving Vitello's weeks away from potentially shutting down.

Roen says Vitello's has been in business for more than 50 years and he never imagined he would have to start a GoFundMe page to keep the restaurant open.

"It's really scary because no one knows what's going to happen," says Natasha Pineiro, a server at the restaurant.

Roen says they're basically paying to stay open right now.

That's why they started the GoFundMe page. They're asking people to support restaurants by picking up food or buying a gift card.

The GoFundMe page for Vitello's has raised more than $23,000 and the goal is to reach $85,000. The GoFundMe page is available here.
