Tower Records returns as online music store selling vinyl, cassettes and CDs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Tower Records is back -- reimagined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan was to relaunch during the South by Southwest Music Festival and as pop-up shops. But, Danny Zeijdel, Tower Record's new CEO, said because of the pandemic, it is now an online store selling vinyl, cassettes and compact discs.

"That has been met with tremendous success, feedback," Zeijdel said, "A lot of people are so happy taking pictures of when they receive an order from Tower Records posting it on Instagram."

Tower Records also hosts interviews on Instagram Live with up-and-coming artists and has future plans to collaborate with musicians.

Tower first opened in Sacramento in 1960. It grew to some 200 stores across the globe -- all closed down by 2006.
