BUSINESS

Ventura's Vagabond Coffee Shop closing after 52 years

VENTURA, Calif. --
The Vagabond Coffee Shop is closing its doors after 52 years.


The comfort food restaurant has been a meeting place for many Ventura locals.

The Vagabond Coffee Shop occupies the restaurant space in the Vagabond Inn.

The current owner, Jolene McBee, decided to retire instead of signing a new lease on the space.

She has owned the restaurant since 1985.

The company that owns the Vagabond Inn decided to close for renovations and emerge with a new restaurant.

Many of the staff have worked at the Vagabond for decades.

In a letter McBee encouraged her customers to give the new restaurant a try.

The Vagabond will serve its last meal on Jan. 1.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessrestaurantstore closingVenturaVentura County
BUSINESS
1st year of pot sales in CA impacted by growing black market
Idyllwild motel lands on list of most incredible hotels in the world
Dow up 1,000 points in stock market rebound
Get pet food, grocery items, accessories and more at Glendale's new Tribe to Table | Hoodline
More Business
Top Stories
Winds cause power outages, topple trees across SoCal
Chris Burrous, KTLA weekend morning anchor, dies at 43
Guatemalan boy who died in US custody tested positive for flu, official says
Nicaraguans flee to US as violence escalates in their country
Transformer explosion at Con Ed plant lights up sky in NYC
Nation's oldest WWII veteran dies in Texas at 112
Ruth Bader Ginsburg story told in 'On the Basis of Sex'
Mother, teen son found dead in Van Nuys apartment
Show More
Women pleads not guilty in fatal OC crash
1st year of pot sales in CA impacted by growing black market
Inglewood woman dies after robbery, shooting
2019 Rose Queen is 1st who is Jewish, LGBTQ and has glasses
Corona Claim Jumper closes with no notice
More News