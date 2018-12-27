Ventura's Vagabond Coffee Shop closing after 52 years

The Vagabond Coffee Shop is closing its doors after 52 years.The comfort food restaurant has been a meeting place for many Ventura locals.The Vagabond Coffee Shop occupies the restaurant space in the Vagabond Inn.The current owner, Jolene McBee, decided to retire instead of signing a new lease on the space.She has owned the restaurant since 1985.The company that owns the Vagabond Inn decided to close for renovations and emerge with a new restaurant.Many of the staff have worked at the Vagabond for decades.In a letter McBee encouraged her customers to give the new restaurant a try.The Vagabond will serve its last meal on Jan. 1.