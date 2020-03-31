Coronavirus California

LA County Sheriff Villanueva to again allow gun stores to operate amid COVID-19 pandemic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva reversed course again on Monday, saying he will allow gun stores to remain open amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a news release, Villanueva said based on further input from federal authorities, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department will not order or recommend the closure of businesses that sell or repair firearms.

The announcement comes after Villanueva ordered gun stores to close again to the public amid the crisis. Villanueva said they were not essential businesses except for serving police or security personnel.

It was the second time in a week Villanueva tried to close gun stores -- at least in terms of selling to the public. He had initially announced a closure in the earlier in the week, and then briefly backed off that plan.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesslos angeles countylos angelescoronavirus california
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus: What does COVID-19 do to your body?
Coronavirus: Physical distancing lags in IE, data shows
New model predicts when COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations will peak in CA
Coronavirus: Mayor temporarily suspends all farmer's markets in LA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New model predicts when COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations will peak in CA
Friends hope death of Whittier man, 34, serves as warning
COVID-19 update: Number of cases in LA County rises to 2,474
Essential workers on front lines facing increased stress, health worries
Asian-Americans attacked, spit on and blamed for COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus: Mayor temporarily suspends all farmer's markets in LA
Coronavirus: SoCal businesses board up amid fears of looting
Show More
Pasadena Unified halts 'Grab & Go' meal program amid COVID-19 concerns
Travel agency won't return payments from canceled SoCal school trip
National Guard transforms LA Convention Center into field hospital
Trump defends extending coronavirus guidelines as spread continues
Coronavirus: Experts weigh in on takeout, delivery food safety amid COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News