Downtown Disney reopens Thursday with new health, safety measures in place for visitors

Downtown Disneyland welcomes back guests with several new measures in place to ensure the health and safety of visitors and cast members.
By
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Eager Disney fans were already in line early Thursday morning waiting for the reopening of Downtown Disney after it closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While Disneyland Resort announced last month it would delay its reopening, the nearby business district will welcome back visitors with health and safety measures in place.

More than a dozen guests were waiting to walk through Downtown Disney five hours ahead of the scheduled reopening time.

The district's new operating hours will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, though hours for individual businesses may vary.

Guests can expect to have their temperature screened upon entry to the district. Face coverings and physical distancing requirements will also be in place, according to Disney's website. There will also be an increased focus on cleaning and sanitation, including new hand washing stations in key areas.

The business district filled with shops and restaurants outside Disneyland will have limits on capacity and parking. Guests will be directed to self-park at the Simba lot at Disneyland Drive and Katella Avenue.

Pending state and local government approval, Disneyland Resort parks had planned to reopen on July 17 with similar protocols in place, but officials later delayed the reopening of the theme parks and hotel.

There was no new date given.

Meanwhile, Walt Disney World in Orlando is set to reopen Saturday for the first time since coronavirus-related closures in March.

"Good Morning America" has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look inside Disney World's health and safety measures put in place for guests and employees.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
