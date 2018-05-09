BUSINESS

Waterfront businesses demolished in San Pedro for new development

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES --
The demolition of the San Pedro waterfront continues.



The Acapulco restaurant is the latest to be reduced to rubble.

This location of the Mexican eatery chain was a popular destination for diners wanting to dine on a patio and catch some water views.

Acapulco was removed to make room for a town square close to where the restaurant stood.

Nearby Ports O' Call Village is being demolished to make way for a new development called The San Pedro Public Market, scheduled to open in 2020.
