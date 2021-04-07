consumer

Why is the COVID-19 pandemic causing a ketchup shortage?

EMBED <>More Videos

Why is the pandemic causing a ketchup shortage?

PHILADELPHIA -- The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a shortage of one of America's favorite condiments: ketchup.

Restaurants have relied heavily on takeout orders to survive during the pandemic, which has caused a need for more ketchup packets.

But once those started running low, some eateries began pouring out bulk ketchup into individual cups.

The Wall Street Journal reports that low inventory of ketchup is hitting mom-and-pop restaurants as well as chains like Texas Roadhouse.

SEE ALSO: Consumer alert: Manufacturers warn of price increase for house hold staple
EMBED More News Videos

Diapers, paper products, cereal and pet food are set to increase in price as companies pay higher freight, manufacturing, shipping fees and products for ingredients due to the pandemic.



According to the restaurant-business platform "Plate IQ," the ketchup shortage has caused packet prices to rise 13% since January 2020.

USA Today reports that Heinz is working to increase its supplies in order to produce 12 billion packets a year.

-- CNN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfoodcoronavirusu.s. & worldconsumer
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CONSUMER
Infant bath seat recalled amid drowning concerns
Manufacturers warn of price increase for house hold staple
'Real Water' brand drinking water recalled over hepatitis fears
LA County warns against drinking 'Real Water' amid non-viral hepatitis fears
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chase of murder suspect ends in crash in Pomona
Boy rescued after he's found alone near Mexico border
Long Beach Convention Center to shelter migrant children
Total Recalled: Story of America's wildest, largest recall election
Here's what rides, restaurants will be open when Disneyland reopens
San Bernardino County expands vaccine eligibility to 16 and up
Newsom announces plan to fully reopen CA
Show More
IE, Ventura County eligible to move into orange tier
Studio City brothers fix unwanted items to donate to people in need
JPL's new tech sees through walls to locate lost firefighters
Angels fans boo Astros, throw trash cans on field
Gray whale calf swims alongside mother off Dana Point coast
More TOP STORIES News