Check out this new vegan butcher and deli in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK (KABC) -- Maciel's Plant-Based Butcher and Deli is showing Angelenos that you don't need traditional meat to indulge in that classic deli sandwich. The vegan deli officially opened in July.

The shop features plant-based bacon, pastrami and ribs.

"We have Mexican influence in some of our meats," said co-owner Maciel Bañales Luna.

That Mexican influence comes from her upbringing. She moved to the United States from Mexico five years ago.

"It's actually very stressful for me when I go to visit because it's really hard to find something that is vegan," said Bañales Luna.

Maciel and her husband, Joe Egeneer, started working on this plant-based deli idea three years ago. And their menu items reflect that classic deli feel with a Mexican influence.

The meats and cheeses are made in house using vegetables like jackfruit and chickpeas.

"For the deli meats it does take 24 hours so you make the meats using all the spices and beans and protein and then you do have to let it sit overnight," Egeneer said.

Maciel says Highland Park is the perfect neighborhood for her food.

"It's perfect because it's a Mexican neighborhood. And you know, it feels like home here, it's amazing," Bañales Luna said.

