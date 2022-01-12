Community & Events

Buttigieg meets with port leaders in Long Beach, addresses supply chain issues and progress

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg toured the ports of L.A. and Long Beach on Tuesday.
By
Buttigieg tours ports, addresses supply chain issues

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The supply chain issues that crippled the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach at the end of 2021 are starting to look a little better, according to officials.

On Tuesday, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia credited the Biden administration and a $52-million grant to the port of Long Beach for saving the holidays.

"We had what I believe has been a really smooth holiday season with folks being able to buy what they need to buy," Garcia said. "So, that's because of the secretary's leadership and everyone at the White House as well."

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg toured the ports Tuesday as well and met with port leaders and elected officials to see the progress and highlight the work that's been done.

"Ports like L.A. and Long Beach moved record levels of goods, allowing an all-time record high in terms of retail sales this holiday season," Buttigieg said. "Considering the pressures that this country and this community have been under, that is an extraordinary achievement."

Garcia said with the administration's help, cargo was moved faster which had a direct impact on the Long Beach community

"As you can probably see, also created programs to ensure that ships are now at birth much further away from shore," Garcia said. "And that helps air quality and protect the neighborhoods."

Buttigieg said although he's proud of what's been achieved so far, there will still be challenges in the future, which is why it's important to be proactive.

"As long as the pandemic persists, as long as we are making up for decades of past dis-investment, we are going to see impacts on shipping times and shipping costs," Buttigieg said. "But that's exactly why we're here. Not waiting one minute to address supply chain disruptions."

