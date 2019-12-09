Bystanders stop Arizona man trying to steal wheelchair with woman sitting in it

PHOENIX, Arizona -- He was wearing reindeer slippers, but he was not showing holiday spirit.

An Arizona man was caught on camera pushing a woman out of her wheelchair and running away with it.

Bystanders stepped in to stop him and get the wheelchair back.

The incident happened on Arizona's Light Rail on November 29th.

Suspect Austin Sharbutt was arrested days later after police said "thousands" helped share his photo online.

Phoenix police said he had two outstanding warrants and now faces five new charges, including robbery, kidnapping and assault.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonacrimeattempted robberystolen wheelchairu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Claremont nativity scene depicts holy family as caged refugees
LIVE: House Judiciary Committee holds Trump impeachment hearing
Kidnapped OC jewelry store owner found tied up, beaten
Walmart apologizes for sweater showing Santa with cocaine
Zillow will buy your LA, Orange county home
Collins blasts Schiff for no-show at House impeachment hearings
Vanna White to host 'Wheel of Fortune' beginning Monday
Show More
Led by 'Marriage Story,' Netflix dominates Golden Globe noms
1 injured after blaze erupts at San Bernardino apartment complex
Miss South Africa crowned Miss Universe 2019 winner
Autopsy planned for Monday for Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD
Petition wants NFL to remove Mike Vick as Pro Bowl captain
More TOP STORIES News