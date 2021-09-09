Marc Brown to host Recall Roundtable on eve of Election Day

The conversation will be led by Marc Brown, and he'll be joined by journalists from the Bay area and the Central Valley, as well as experts from Politico.
In an exclusive Eyewitness News poll conducted by SurveyUSA, 41 percent of voters plan to vote yes on the recall, but 54 percent say they'll vote no with only 5 percent left undecided. If you look at the 46 replacement candidates on question two, Larry Elder has a commanding lead at 29 percent. Newsom is calling in even more help from Washington DC to get out the vote. President Joe Biden will travel to California Monday to tour the wildfire zone near Sacramento and then speak at a recall rally in Long Beach.