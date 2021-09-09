Politics

Marc Brown to host Recall Roundtable on eve of Election Day

EMBED <>More Videos

California recall election: Frequently asked voting questions answered

On the eve of California's historic recall election, join us for a Recall Roundtable to break down what you can expect on Election Day.

The conversation will be led by Marc Brown, and he'll be joined by journalists from the Bay area and the Central Valley, as well as experts from Politico.

Watch the event streaming live Monday at 5 p.m. on this page and wherever you stream.

In an exclusive Eyewitness News poll conducted by SurveyUSA, 41 percent of voters plan to vote yes on the recall, but 54 percent say they'll vote no with only 5 percent left undecided. If you look at the 46 replacement candidates on question two, Larry Elder has a commanding lead at 29 percent. Newsom is calling in even more help from Washington DC to get out the vote. President Joe Biden will travel to California Monday to tour the wildfire zone near Sacramento and then speak at a recall rally in Long Beach.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniagavin newsomcalifornia governor recall
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Orange County confirms its 2nd COVID-related pediatric death
Ticket agent who helped 9/11 hijackers make flight finds forgiveness
Trevor Bauer will not be returning to Dodgers this season
Phone scam: 'Border Patrol' claims your car was found with drugs
Lightning storm strikes Southern California overnight
Passengers kicked off JetBlue flight to SoCal over mask rules
Gov. Newsom blasts Republicans, Trump for 'feigning' election
Show More
LAPD investigating after Larry Elder aide punched at campaign event
Homelessness: Another tiny home community opens North Hollywood
SoCal hot on Friday, with possible thunderstorms
California may require menstrual products in public schools
Texas governor slams Biden over vaccine mandate for employers
More TOP STORIES News