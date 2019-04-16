California woman accused of having sex multiple times with her daughters' teen boyfriends

VISALIA, Calif. -- A California woman is accused of having sex with her daughters' teen boyfriends.Coral Lytle, 41, was arrested for having sex with two teenage boys in the fall of 2017. The Tulare County District Attorney's Office charged her with 21 felony sex counts.After reviewing the probation report, a Tulare County judge said he would not sentence Lytle on Monday, saying he didn't believe the indicated sentence (five years of probation with a six-year suspended prison term) was appropriate.Lytle, who is out of custody, can now withdraw her earlier plea.A trial setting hearing will take place next Monday."Most of the time, when a court makes an indicated sentence, the probation report will follow the indicated sentence," said Tulare County Assistant District Attorney David Alavezos. "There are times the probation report will recommend a sentence that is not what was indicated."As Lytle's legal proceedings continue, court documents are shedding light on the nature of her alleged sexual relationships with two teenage boys."The crimes in this case committed by the defendant involved great cruelty and callousness especially considering the defendant took advantage of a position of trust to molest two boys who she met when they (were in) teenage dating relationships with the defendant's daughters," a Tulare County Deputy District Attorney writes in a recently filed brief.Prosecutors say Lytle provided alcohol and cigars to the alleged victims, both freshmen at Redwood High School at the time, and would drive from her home in Tulare to Visalia to meet them for sex.One of the alleged victims said he had sex with Lytle three times-the last time on Oct. 5, 2017."(Victim) stated this was the last time he had sex with defendant because he felt bad shaking defendant's husband's hand knowing what he was doing with defendant," the brief states.Records show that Lytle's husband filed divorce paperwork within days of her arrest.That case is still ongoing as well.