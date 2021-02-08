Life-sized Cabazon Dinosaurs decked out for Valentine's Day

CABAZON, Calif. (KABC) -- It's a message of love, dinosaur-style, on the way to Palm Springs.The two iconic life-sized dinosaurs just off the 10 Freeway in Cabazon are all decked out for Valentine's Day."Mister Rex" is greeting visitors wearing a suit and bowtie with the message "be mine" and "Dinny" the brontosaurus is painted pink with a heart that says "love."Visitors can catch the decorated dinos in their Valentine's Day looks through the end of March.