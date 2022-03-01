Former UFC champ Cain Velasquez arrested, booked for attempted murder after shooting in Bay Area

1 injured, suspect in custody after shooting near Morgan Hill

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the Bay Area city of Morgan Hill, police announced Tuesday.

Velasquez was taken into custody Monday and booked into the Santa Clara County main jail for attempted murder.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE, PREVIOUS STORY BELOW:

A man was injured and the suspect was taken into custody after a shooting near Morgan Hill Monday afternoon, according to San Jose police.

Officers say the shooting happened near Monterey Road and Bailey Avenue.

KGO-TV's SKY7 was over the scene which showed several police vehicles around a pick-up truck that had all of its doors open on the side of the road.

Police say a man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the shooting suspect was taken into custody.

However, officers say the motive behind the shooting is unknown at this time.

Police warn drivers that traffic will be impacted in both directions on Monterey Highway for several hours.



