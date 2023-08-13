Masked intruders frantically run through bushes during attempted burglary at Calabasas home

Alarming video shows the moment four intruders tried to make their way inside a Calabasas home, but the homeowner's quick-thinking actions saved him from becoming a victim of a break-in.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 23000 block of Park Granada, according to police.

Lee Goldberg told Eyewitness News when his motion sensors went off, he expected to see wildlife on the hill in their backyard. Instead, he realized four intruders wearing hoodies and gloves were running through the bushes, heading straight for his home.

"These guys don't look like just some guys off the street," he said. "Clearly, they have done this before. They're dressed for the jobs. They know not to leave fingerprints, they're covering their faces, they know how to climb up the hillside, they aren't concerned about cameras. I'm sure they have done this kind of thing before."

Goldberg said he immediately called 911.

"Our first reaction was disbelief and then, on my part, it was rage," he said. "I picked up the phone and start calling 911 and went across my house to our kitchen where we have the buttons that turn on the outdoor lights. I think that's what scared the intruders away."

Within minutes, Goldberg found out the suspects had already broken into his neighbor's home, getting away with some of their valuables.

Goldberg said even though the intruders didn't get into his home, he and his family are still nervous.

"My daughter described that footage as like a scene from 'The Walking Dead,' like zombies squirming into your house. She saw these guys crab-walking through the side of our hill, faceless and she knew they meant bad things for us," he said. "She was terrified."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.