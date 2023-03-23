A person was saved after almost getting trapped by a falling tree at Calabasas High School Wednesday night.

Person rescued from falling tree outside Calabasas High School during 'Singing in the Rain' show

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- A person was saved after almost getting trapped by a falling tree at Calabasas High School Wednesday night.

The rescue occurred when a tree fell in the parking lot as the person was exiting their car.

Some people nearby jumped to the rescue. The person was slightly hit by the tree, but was saved from being fully trapped under the tree.

A musical performance of "Singing in the Rain" was going on inside the school at the time.

"We have a very good community here in Calabasas," said Amy Aviv, the principal of Calabasas High School. "They basically all came together as a community to support the individual, clear the area, get the patrons inside, so that the show could go on for our students that have been working really hard."

The show did go on without incident.

At least three cars were damaged by the tree as well.