Calabasas neighborhood on edge after signs with racial slurs posted on condo balcony

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway in Calabasas where several disturbing and offensive signs were posted on the balcony of a condo.Hate-filled messages were plastered across a door, which is visible from the street.The signs were reported to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Tuesday and remained on the door Wednesday.The signs include Nazi symbols, anti-Semitic speech and racial slurs against blacks and other minorities.The owner of the condo has not been identified. It is unclear who posted the signs.Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub issued the following statement:No threats have been made, according to the sheriff's department, but some neighbors say they feel unsafe and intimidated by the messages.An investigation is ongoing.