COVID: Calabasas enacts policy of issuing minimum $100 citation for not wearing mask in public

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Calabasas on Monday enacted a policy of issuing citations and fines to people not wearing masks in public.

The city says the fine starts at $100 for the first offense and can increase after that.

Mayor Alicia Weintraub issued a letter to the community saying "the complaints coming into City Hall are rising by the day."

A statement on the city's official Twitter account that the new policy applied to circumstances in which an individual is unable to practice physical distancing of 6 feet or more.

"If you're walking your dog in the neighborhood and there's nobody around, you don't need a mask," the tweet said. "Just keep one with you in case you come upon a friend or a group of people during your walk. And put it on quickly."

Other Southern California cities enforcing a similar rule include Manhattan Beach, West Hollywood, Santa Monica, and Beverly Hills.

