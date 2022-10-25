5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near San Jose, US Geological Survey says

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A preliminary magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck near San Jose on Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The epicenter was located 12 miles east of San Jose on the Calaveras Fault, the USGS said.

The quake occurred at 11:42 a.m. and was measured at a depth of about 4 miles.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage.

In accordance with protocol, the Bay Area Rapid Transit system said trains would be holding for five minutes and will be followed by inspections. Riders were advised to expect delays.

Caltrain also said trains in the South Bay area of the region were slowing as a safety precaution.

The Santa Clara County Fire Department said that out of an abundance of caution it was performing a roll call of stations and units to ensure readiness, adding that the agency had not received any calls for service related to the earthquake.