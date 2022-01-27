Riverside congressman introduces 4-day work week bill: 'What I'm really aiming for is a new norm'

The bill introduced by Rep. Mark Takano would reduce the 40-hour week to 32 hours.
The 100-member congressional progressive caucus is supporting Takano's bill, saying it would improve work-life balance.
RELATED: Some US companies explore 4-day work week as COVID-19 sparks re-evaluation of working norms
The new legislation would not eliminate the 40-hour work week completely but would instead require employers to pay overtime after 32 hours.
"What I'm really aiming for is a new norm, where people actually have a livable wage with fewer days of the week that they have to use to earn it," said Takano.
Some countries have already adopted the four-day week. Japan and Iceland have seen success with the schedule, while Spain and Scotland have vowed to try it.
Several American companies are already using the four-day work week and say it has resulted in increased productivity. But opponents say it could destabilize the U.S. economy, putting pressure on businesses.
Takano's proposed legislation is still awaiting a vote.