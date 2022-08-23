CA Air Resources Board shows tech to reduce truck emissions at Port of Los Angeles

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- The California Air Resources Board uses the PEAQS system, short for Portable Emissions Acquisition System, to reduce truck emissions.

They demonstrated their mobile version at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro Tuesday. Their goal is to uphold air pollution laws by identifying high-emitting heavy-duty trucks.

"Californians face some of the worst air pollution in the United States and in the world ... There's still areas like Long Beach, or disadvantaged communities, that are exposed to high levels of emissions beyond what the average person in California is," said Cody Howard with the California Air Resources Board.

The system collects air from each truck that passes by and tests it for smoke emissions, black carbon and nitric oxide. If they detect high levels, trucks are told to pull over where they're inspected.

If emissions are still high during the second check, they can get a citation that range from $300 to $1,000.

The California Resources Board has plans for the future to further their goal of reducing harmful emissions. They plan to enforce a smog check program in 2023.

"That will require all trucks in California to do regular periodic testing of their emissions and to make sure they're doing what they're supposed to be doing as well. We'll have PEAQS units for that double checking the vehicles that say they're clean are definitely clean," Howard said.

