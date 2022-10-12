California attorney general to investigate LA redistricting after leaked audio of racist comments

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California's attorney general says he will investigate the redistricting process in Los Angeles as three of the city's councilmembers, including Nury Martinez, face calls to resign over a recording of them making racist comments.

The move by Attorney General Rob Bonta, a Democrat like the three council members, comes amid growing calls to address the way politics can still influence the redrawing of district maps after the census count each decade.

"My office will conduct an investigation into the City of LA's redistricting process," Bonta said, without providing much detail. "We're going to gather the facts. We're going to work to determine the truth."

