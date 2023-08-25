Prayer vigil scheduled to honor victims of Trabuco Canyon mass shooting

As the Trabuco Canyon continues to deal with a devastating mass shooting that claimed the lives of three people and wounded several others, a prayer vigil is being held to help families cope with the tragedy.

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) -- As the Trabuco Canyon community continues to deal with a devastating mass shooting that claimed the lives of three people and wounded several others, a prayer vigil is being held to help families cope with the tragedy.

On Wednesday, a gunman opened fire inside Cook's Corner, a popular bar and grill in Trabuco Canyon that was known as a hangout for bikers but also as a family-friendly, beloved institution in the local community.

Investigators say the shooter -- 59-year-old former police sergeant John Snowling, who is now deceased -- traveled from Ohio amid an ongoing dispute over divorcing his wife.

Sheriff Don Barnes said that, based on witness statements, the suspect walked into the bar with two firearms and went directly to his estranged wife. He drew his weapon and fired on the woman, Barnes said. He then turned and fired on the person who was sharing the meal with his wife, authorities said.

The prayer gathering will start at 7 p.m. at Saddleback Church's Main Worship Center in Lake Forest. The event is open to the public and will also be streamed on the church's YouTube channel.

Dozens of people have been stopping by the bar, leaving flowers and messages for the victims' families.

"We're just absolutely devastated," said Kikila Bumanglag of Corona. "You're safe there and this has never happened. We've never had an incident like that happen here."

ABC News contributed to this report.