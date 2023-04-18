A 10-year-old boy has died from his injuries after he was found unconscious inside a trampoline park in Merced on Thursday night.

10-year-old California boy dies from injuries following fight with another child at trampoline park

MERCED, Calif. -- A 10-year-old boy died from his injuries after he was found unconscious inside a trampoline park in Merced, California Thursday night.

Merced police say Anthony Duran was found unresponsive around 5 p.m. at the Rockin' Jump trampoline park.

Officials say witnesses saw Duran playing basketball with other children when he and another child got into a brief fight.

Duran collapsed and the other child ran away.

Bystanders began performing CPR on Duran until first responders could arrive and take over.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where later died from his injuries.

Police say the incident was captured on surveillance video and detectives will be working with the Merced County Coroner's Office to determine the cause of death.

Detectives have identified the other child involved in the fight and have been in contact with the parents throughout the investigation.

The Merced Police Department is reviewing this incident with the Merced County District Attorney to determine if charges will be filed.