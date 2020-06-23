Woman accuses guards at Tehachapi prison of sexual battery while visiting incarcerated husband

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KABC) -- A local woman and wife of an incarcerated man is suing the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, accusing guards at the prison of sexual battery.

The alleged victim, only identified by the name Christina, says she was visiting her husband last September when she was subjected to a humiliating strip search.

She claims she was bullied and dragged off to a hospital where she was forced to undergo an invasive body cavity search, an X-Ray and CT scan of her body and was sexually battered in her genital area, all while in handcuffs.

"I am married to and in love with an incarcerated man. This is not a crime and it does not make me a criminal," she said during a Monday press conference.

Christina says she never consented to a search and that no contraband was found on or in her body. She also says she wasn't allowed to visit her husband.

In a statement, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said it is unable to comment on pending litigation.
