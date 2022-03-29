Coronavirus California

CA sends 14 million free COVID tests to schools to help prevent post-spring break outbreaks

EMBED <>More Videos

California sends 14 million free at-home COVID tests to schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- California's 7 million students and school employees will receive free at-home COVID tests ahead of their return from spring break.

More than 14 million antigen tests have been shipped or delivered to counties and school districts. The push to limit infections is part of the state's "endemic" approach, emphasizing prevention over mandated masking and business closures.

"California is focused on keeping schools open and students safe, and we're not letting our guard down," Gov. Gavin Newsom said. "We know that COVID-19 is still present in our communities, but the SMARTER Plan is how we keep people safe and continue moving the state forward," he said, referring to the state's acronym for a strategy that calls for shots, masks, awareness, readiness, and testing.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020, and has not said the coronavirus has reached the endemic stage, where the virus still exists in a community but becomes manageable as immunity builds.

California's plan focuses on stockpiling masks and establishing the infrastructure to provide vaccinations and tests in the event of an outbreak.

California dropped its mask mandate on March 12, nearly two years after the pandemic forced school closures.

The new guidance made face coverings strongly recommended rather than a requirement at schools, regardless of vaccination status. Local jurisdictions are free to impose their own requirements.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcaliforniaschool resourceseducationcoronavirus testinghigh schoolcoronavirus californiaschoolscoronavirusschoolcoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Americans over 50 could soon have option of getting 2nd booster shot
Crime thriller author shares never-ending chapter with long COVID
California's Hearst Castle to reopen after pandemic, damage
BA.2 subvariant of COVID increasing in LA County
TOP STORIES
Laugh Factory showing support to Chris Rock after Will Smith incident
FDA authorizes 2nd booster shot for ages 50+
LA Rams, Nike host female-only flag football clinics led by women
Accident report in teen's Florida park ride death says seat was locked
Jada Pinkett Smith speaks out amid Will Smith Oscars controversy
Investigation underway after man found dead in Malibu
CA Black reparations panel could decide who gets compensation
Show More
Dog rescued after becoming trapped in strong current of LA River
Family pleads for justice in 2008 unsolved murder of CSUN student
Will Smith's mother says Oscars slap does not define her son
Expert tips on how to stop spam text messages
CA calls for water conservation on heels of historically dry 3 months
More TOP STORIES News