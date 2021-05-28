drought

26% of California classified in worst drought category

26% of California in worst drought category

SAN FRANCISCO -- In just one week, California's drought has gone from bad to worse.

The latest map released Thursday by the U.S. Drought Monitor illustrates the increase when compared to a map from the prior week.

Over 26% of the state is now classified in the worst category, Exceptional Drought. That includes parts of the Bay Area.

More than 74% of the state remains in the next highest tier, Extreme Drought.

More than 37 million people in the state live in a drought area.
