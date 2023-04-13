In an astounding update, the latest drought monitor shows that less than 9% of California is in drought conditions.

Less than 9% of California remains in drought conditions, new data shows

SAN FRANCISCO -- More good news for California when it comes to the latest drought montior numbers.

Thursday's latest drought monitor shows less than 9% of the state is still in drought conditions.

RELATED: New map shows more of CA drought-free; officials fear future flooding from snow melt

This is down from 25% last week and down from an incredible 99% of the state at the start of the water year on October 1st.

The biggest gains were made across the Inland Empire in Southern California.

A lot of the improvement is due to our record snow pack and a very wet March across California.

MORE: CA snowpack one of the largest ever, bringing drought relief and flooding concerns, DWR says

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.