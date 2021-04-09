3.3 magnitude earthquake hits Cabazon area, USGS says

EMBED <>More Videos

How to make your own earthquake kit

CABAZON, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3.3 magnitude earthquake hit the Cabazon area Thursday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS says the quake struck around 5:30 p.m. and was centered about a mile north of Cabazon, 5 miles from Banning and almost 11 miles from Beaumont.

The quake had a depth of about 9 miles.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cabazonriverside countyearthquake
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
How to see early evening meteor shower peak Friday
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News