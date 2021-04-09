Track SoCal rain, thunderstorms with LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
Watch Now
Live look at SoCal: Big Bear, Santa Monica & more
Watch Now
Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Apps
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
ABC7 Shop
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
Our America
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
3.3 magnitude earthquake hits Cabazon area, USGS says
KABC
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
How to make your own earthquake kit
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
CABAZON, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3.3 magnitude earthquake hit the Cabazon area Thursday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
USGS says the quake struck around 5:30 p.m. and was centered about a mile north of Cabazon, 5 miles from Banning and almost 11 miles from Beaumont.
The quake had a depth of about 9 miles.
There were no immediate reports of damage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cabazon
riverside county
earthquake
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
How to see early evening meteor shower peak Friday
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News