Video shows massive boulders scattered on NorCal highway after earthquake

By Kayla Galloway
MONO COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- Video shared with ABC7 shows boulders scattered in the road in Northern California following an earthquake Thursday night.

In the video, you can see cars weaving through lanes to avoid the large rocks in the road on Highway 395 near Coleville, a town in Mono County

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck south of Lake Tahoe near the California-Nevada border Thursday afternoon.



The magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck south of Lake Tahoe just before 4 p.m., near the California-Nevada border.

Since the quake, there have been at least 40 aftershocks.

The quake was felt widely across Northern California and the Bay Area.

After the earthquake, Caltrans said it was detouring drivers on Highway 395 to State Route 182 near Bridgeport because of the fallen rocks.



Around 5:20 p.m., Highway 395 was back open from Bridgeport to the Nevada state line, the agency said.

Caltrans confirmed it responded to "several" rockslides Thursday night in northern Mono County due to the earthquake.

Kevin Cooper, a former spokesman for ski resorts near Lake Tahoe, joined ABC7 and described what he saw and felt as an earthquake hit at the California-Nevada border on Thursday.



