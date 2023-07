California's power provider said it's now closely monitoring the state of the electric grid and is asking people to moderate AC use in peak hours.

CA officials are monitoring electric grid amid extreme heat and asking people to moderate AC

As temperatures across California continue to soar, the state's power provider said it's now closely monitoring the state of the electric grid.

Records temperatures are possible across the state through Monday.

Power grid officials with California Independent System Operator say the energy supply is currently predicted to be sufficient to meet demand.

However, people are being asked to moderate your air-conditioning and avoid using big appliances during the hottest parts of the day.