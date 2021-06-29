LA leaders push to extend state eviction protection through September

The bill now heads to the Senate.
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced a deal with legislative leaders to extend the state's eviction moratorium, which is set to expire Wednesday.
On March 1, 2020, state lawmakers made it illegal to evict renters who missed paying rent.
On Monday, local leaders spoke out for residents still struggling to pay their rent.
Los Angeles city leaders and tenant advocates called attention to the matter at City Hall.
Landlords across the state say they too are struggling to pay their bills, and need to start bringing in full rent again.
Renters who receive the money have 15 days to prove it was paid to their landlord.
Newsom said the state has received $5 billion in federal aid and promises to use that money to rescue landlords.
If the measure is passed, landlords will also be able to apply for assistance up to 100%, on behalf of their tenant.
To see if you qualify and to apply, head to www.housing.ca.gov.
If you live in the city of L.A. you can click here.