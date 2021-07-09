CA power grid declares Flex Alert for Friday, asks for electricity conservation amid extreme heat

Southern California is expected to experience extreme heat through the weekend, a situation that typically puts a strain on the grid as air conditioners work overtime, particularly during peak afternoon hours.
The California Independent System Operator is calling on Californians to save power between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday.
Tips for responding to a Flex Alert:
* Adjust thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, or leave it off if you are not at home.
* Use a fan instead of air conditioning if possible.
* Close drapes and turn off unnecessary lighting.
* Avoid use of appliances until later in the evening.
