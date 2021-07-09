Weather

CA power grid declares Flex Alert for Friday, asks for electricity conservation amid extreme heat

By ABC7.com staff
The manager of California's power grid has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Friday, asking residents and businesses to cut back on power usage to prevent strain on the system.

Southern California is expected to experience extreme heat through the weekend, a situation that typically puts a strain on the grid as air conditioners work overtime, particularly during peak afternoon hours.

The California Independent System Operator is calling on Californians to save power between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday.

Tips for responding to a Flex Alert:

* Adjust thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, or leave it off if you are not at home.

* Use a fan instead of air conditioning if possible.

* Close drapes and turn off unnecessary lighting.

* Avoid use of appliances until later in the evening.

More tips available here.

